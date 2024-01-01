Menu
Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! The 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT offers a blend of efficiency, comfort, and modern technology. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), it delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel economy. Its spacious interior boasts comfortable seating for five passengers, along with user-friendly infotainment features such as a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. Safety is a priority with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, including features like pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and adaptive cruise control. Overall, the Corolla LE CVT excels as a practical and reliable compact sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Toyota Corolla

70,551 KM

$22,928

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$22,928

+ taxes & licensing

70,551KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE7MP252392

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UCRA52392
  • Mileage 70,551 KM

Fresh Oil Change! New Tires! The 2021 Toyota Corolla LE CVT offers a blend of efficiency, comfort, and modern technology. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), it delivers smooth acceleration and impressive fuel economy. Its spacious interior boasts comfortable seating for five passengers, along with user-friendly infotainment features such as a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. Safety is a priority with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite, including features like pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, and adaptive cruise control. Overall, the Corolla LE CVT excels as a practical and reliable compact sedan. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Corolla LE CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$22,928

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Toyota Corolla