Turn heads with sporty styling and everyday practicality in the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Automatic in sleek Black, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this hatchback delivers responsive performance while maintaining Toyotas legendary fuel efficiency and reliability. Inside, the SE trim offers a well-equipped cabin with sport cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and modern technology like an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. A backup camera, heated front seats, and keyless entry with push-button start add extra convenience for your daily drive. Safety is a top priority, with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 standard, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Automatic High Beams. With its sporty looks, versatile hatchback design, and advanced features, the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatch SE in Black is the perfect combination of fun and functionality. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take it for a test drive! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,416 KM

Turn heads with sporty styling and everyday practicality in the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Automatic in sleek Black, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this hatchback delivers responsive performance while maintaining Toyotas legendary fuel efficiency and reliability.

Inside, the SE trim offers a well-equipped cabin with sport cloth seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and modern technology like an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. A backup camera, heated front seats, and keyless entry with push-button start add extra convenience for your daily drive.

Safety is a top priority, with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 standard, including Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Automatic High Beams.

With its sporty looks, versatile hatchback design, and advanced features, the 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatch SE in Black is the perfect combination of fun and functionality. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take it for a test drive!


Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

