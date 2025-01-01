Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid delivers efficient performance through its 1.8-litre Atkinson-cycle engine paired with an electric motor, producing smooth power through an e-CVT. It offers excellent fuel economy and a comfortable ride suited for daily commuting. Standard technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth, and a digital instrument display. Safety is supported by Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping features, and pre-collision assistance. Interior amenities such as automatic climate control, heated front seats, keyless entry, and push-button start enhance convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Toyota Corolla

37,145 KM

Details Description Features

$27,198

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
13184567

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 13184567
  2. 13184567
  3. 13184567
  4. 13184567
  5. 13184567
  6. 13184567
  7. 13184567
  8. 13184567
  9. 13184567
  10. 13184567
  11. 13184567
  12. 13184567
  13. 13184567
  14. 13184567
  15. 13184567
  16. 13184567
  17. 13184567
  18. 13184567
  19. 13184567
  20. 13184567
  21. 13184567
  22. 13184567
  23. 13184567
  24. 13184567
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,198

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,145KM
VIN JTDBAMDE6MJ026301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA26301
  • Mileage 37,145 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid delivers efficient performance through its 1.8-litre Atkinson-cycle engine paired with an electric motor, producing smooth power through an e-CVT. It offers excellent fuel economy and a comfortable ride suited for daily commuting. Standard technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth, and a digital instrument display. Safety is supported by Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping features, and pre-collision assistance. Interior amenities such as automatic climate control, heated front seats, keyless entry, and push-button start enhance convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Hybrid

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid 37,145 KM $27,198 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Tacoma HYBRID TACOMA HV DOUBLE CAB for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Tacoma HYBRID TACOMA HV DOUBLE CAB 2,735 KM $78,898 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Prius PRIME for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Prius PRIME 54,280 KM $29,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,198

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Toyota Corolla