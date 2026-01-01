$21,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
SE CVT
2021 Toyota Corolla
SE CVT
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T10453
- Mileage 71,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Local BC, Toyota Certified and safety checked with reconditioning
On SE upgrades owners enjoy some of the great features,
- Wireless Charger
- Power Slide / Tilt Moonroof
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
-Front seats heated
It also comes with - 18" Alloy Wheels
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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