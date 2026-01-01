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Local BC, Toyota Certified and safety checked with reconditioning On SE upgrades owners enjoy some of the great features, - Wireless Charger - Power Slide / Tilt Moonroof - Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel -Front seats heated It also comes with - 18" Alloy Wheels Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

2021 Toyota Corolla

71,456 KM

Details Description

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14233580

2021 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-805-3918

  1. 14233580
  2. 14233580
  3. 14233580
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,456KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE6MP089694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T10453
  • Mileage 71,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC, Toyota Certified and safety checked with reconditioning

On SE upgrades owners enjoy some of the great features,
- Wireless Charger
- Power Slide / Tilt Moonroof
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
-Front seats heated

It also comes with - 18" Alloy Wheels

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. TEXT our sales team directly at (604) 265-9043

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6701

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey

15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

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1-888-805-XXXX

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1-888-805-3918

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$21,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-805-3918

2021 Toyota Corolla