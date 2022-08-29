$31,998+ tax & licensing
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
COROLLA LE Sunroof/ Backup Cam/ Accident Free
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
67,118KM
Used
- Stock #: LC1442
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE3MP207322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,118 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed. Built with the quality and reliability you expect, this Corolla brings an iconic name into the future with ease.This sedan has 67,118 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
