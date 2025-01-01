Menu
The 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD is a midsize SUV powered by a 3.5L V6 engine producing 295 horsepower, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It seats up to eight and tows up to 5,000 lbs. Standard features include LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a power moonroof, and a hands-free power liftgate. The interior offers SofTex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Fuel economy is rated at 11.7/8.6 L/100 km city/highway. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Toyota Highlander

44,791 KM

$44,298

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$44,298

Used
44,791KM
VIN 5TDGZRBH3MS552932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA52932
  • Mileage 44,791 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XLE AWD

2021 Toyota Highlander