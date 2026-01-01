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The 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD is a versatile midsize SUV powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 295 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It offers seating for up to eight passengers with SofTex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, a power moonroof, and a power liftgate. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Tri-zone climate control and multiple USB ports enhance family comfort and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

2021 Toyota Highlander

67,677 KM

Details Description Features

$42,688

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14132464

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,688

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,677KM
VIN 5TDGZRBHXMS536999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA36999
  • Mileage 67,677 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD is a versatile midsize SUV powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 295 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It offers seating for up to eight passengers with SofTex-trimmed seats, heated front seats, a power moonroof, and a power liftgate. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Tri-zone climate control and multiple USB ports enhance family comfort and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XLE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

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604-531-XXXX

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604-531-2916

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$42,688

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Toyota Highlander