$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander
XSE AWD
2021 Toyota Highlander
XSE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Cockpit Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95,952 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE AWD combines sporty styling with family-friendly versatility. It is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 engine producing 295 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Unique XSE features include a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, and distinctive exterior accents. Inside, it offers seating for seven, SofTex-trimmed sport seats, heated front seats, a power liftgate, tri-zone climate control, and a wireless charging pad. Technology includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa compatibility, Bluetooth, and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ with adaptive cruise control and lane tracing assist. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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604-531-2916