2021 Toyota Prius
Prime Upgrade
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$31,389
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA96826
- Mileage 39,519 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade is a plug-in hybrid hatchback offering efficiency and versatility. It combines a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor and an 8.8 kWh battery, delivering smooth performance and the ability to drive short distances on electric power alone. The cabin is equipped with heated front seats, SofTex-trimmed upholstery, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation. Advanced safety is standard with Toyota Safety Sense, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision braking. With seating for five, a spacious cargo area, and excellent fuel economy, it blends practicality with modern technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
