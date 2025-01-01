Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade is a plug-in hybrid hatchback offering efficiency and versatility. It combines a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor and an 8.8 kWh battery, delivering smooth performance and the ability to drive short distances on electric power alone. The cabin is equipped with heated front seats, SofTex-trimmed upholstery, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation. Advanced safety is standard with Toyota Safety Sense, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision braking. With seating for five, a spacious cargo area, and excellent fuel economy, it blends practicality with modern technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Toyota Prius

39,519 KM

Details Description Features

$31,389

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Watch This Vehicle
12940181

2021 Toyota Prius

Prime Upgrade

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12940181
  2. 12940181
  3. 12940181
  4. 12940181
  5. 12940181
  6. 12940181
  7. 12940181
  8. 12940181
  9. 12940181
  10. 12940181
  11. 12940181
  12. 12940181
  13. 12940181
  14. 12940181
  15. 12940181
  16. 12940181
  17. 12940181
  18. 12940181
  19. 12940181
  20. 12940181
  21. 12940181
  22. 12940181
  23. 12940181
  24. 12940181
  25. 12940181
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,389

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,519KM
VIN JTDKAMFPXM3196826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA96826
  • Mileage 39,519 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade is a plug-in hybrid hatchback offering efficiency and versatility. It combines a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine with an electric motor and an 8.8 kWh battery, delivering smooth performance and the ability to drive short distances on electric power alone. The cabin is equipped with heated front seats, SofTex-trimmed upholstery, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation. Advanced safety is standard with Toyota Safety Sense, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and pre-collision braking. With seating for five, a spacious cargo area, and excellent fuel economy, it blends practicality with modern technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Prius Prime Upgrade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD 93,866 KM $51,798 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport/rebel SWB for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Sport/rebel SWB 114,809 KM $44,898 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD at 136,887 KM $23,398 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,389

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Toyota Prius