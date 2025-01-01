$26,898+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Prius
PRIME
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$26,898
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA79460
- Mileage 88,027 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime delivers efficient plug-in hybrid performance with its 1.8-litre Atkinson-cycle engine, electric motor and an 8.8 kWh battery offering an estimated 25 miles of electric range. It transitions smoothly between electric and hybrid modes to maximize economy. Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 provides lane tracing, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and road sign assist. The cabin features user-friendly technology such as Apple CarPlay, with higher trims offering an 11.6-inch touchscreen, heated seats, wireless charging and premium interior materials. LED lighting, aerodynamic styling and practical versatility complete its focus on efficiency and everyday usability. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
