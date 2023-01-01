Menu
Economical and clean compact SUV with No Accident History! This 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD in Super White comes nicely equipped with the latest technology including All Wheel Drive, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto with 7 Inch Infotainment Display, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors and a whole lot more!

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

34,177 KM

2021 Toyota RAV4
NO ACCIDENTS, AWD, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT, REAR CAMERA, CLEAN

Mainland Ford

14530 104th Ave, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-588-9921

VIN 2T3B1RFV7MC187611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,177 KM

Vehicle Description

Economical and clean compact SUV with No Accident History! This 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD in Super White comes nicely equipped with the latest technology including All Wheel Drive, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto with 7 Inch Infotainment Display, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Backup Camera, Heated Mirrors and a whole lot more!





*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:
Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599
Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599
Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase
Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199
Financing Fee of $500 when applicable
Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

