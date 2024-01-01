$36,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$36,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6124
- Mileage 36,835 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: A/C, Rearview camera, Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Adaptive cruise control, Blind spot warning, Autonomous Breaking System, Rear cross traffic alert, comes with additional winter tires and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Toyota Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Toyota Rav4 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977
