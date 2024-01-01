Menu
ACCIDENT FREE!! ONE OWNER!! LOCAL CAR!! Options include: A/C, Rearview camera, Heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Adaptive cruise control, Blind spot warning, Autonomous Breaking System, Rear cross traffic alert, comes with additional winter tires and much more. This used AWD SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Toyota Canada warranty. We always include a 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Toyota Rav4 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller

Used
36,835KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV4MW225553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6124
  • Mileage 36,835 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

