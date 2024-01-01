Menu
One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD is a plug-in hybrid SUV that combines efficient performance with practicality. It is powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with electric motors, delivering a combined 302 horsepower and offering up to 42 miles of electric-only range. This all-wheel-drive vehicle includes an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT) for smooth shifting. The SE trim comes with standard features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Other features include LED headlights, a sport-tuned suspension, and Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 suite, providing advanced safety technologies. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Toyota RAV4

73,348 KM

$49,946

+ tax & licensing
PRIME SE AWD

PRIME SE AWD

11912657

2021 Toyota RAV4

PRIME SE AWD

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,946

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,348KM
VIN JTMGB3FV8MD021402

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA21402
  • Mileage 73,348 KM

SE

