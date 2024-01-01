$49,946+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
PRIME SE AWD
2021 Toyota RAV4
PRIME SE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$49,946
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA21402
- Mileage 73,348 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD is a plug-in hybrid SUV that combines efficient performance with practicality. It is powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with electric motors, delivering a combined 302 horsepower and offering up to 42 miles of electric-only range. This all-wheel-drive vehicle includes an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT) for smooth shifting. The SE trim comes with standard features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Other features include LED headlights, a sport-tuned suspension, and Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 suite, providing advanced safety technologies. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916