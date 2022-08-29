Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

32,180 KM

$56,872

+ tax & licensing
$56,872

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

Sale

$56,872

+ taxes & licensing

32,180KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9080092
  Stock #: PO03294
  VIN: 2T3RWRFV3MW117876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,180 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $47,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY! Some key features include a POWER LIFTGATE, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, power 8-way driver's seat, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, rain sensing windshield wipers, push button start, dual exhaust tips, Parabola LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, 8 airbags, alloy wheels and more. Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Rav4 comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CVT Transmission
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gas/Electric Hybrid
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

