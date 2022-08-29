$56,872+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$56,872
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9080092
- Stock #: PO03294
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV3MW117876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,180 KM
Vehicle Description
**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $47,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY! Some key features include a POWER LIFTGATE, LEATHER HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, power 8-way driver's seat, 7-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay/Google Android Auto, a/c with dual zone temperature control, cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, rain sensing windshield wipers, push button start, dual exhaust tips, Parabola LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, 8 airbags, alloy wheels and more. Ready for immediate delivery from Go Dodge Surrey, this Rav4 comes with a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
