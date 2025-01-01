$55,989+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$55,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBNA83258
- Mileage 144,268 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota Sequoia Limited offers a powerful 5.7?L V8 engine producing 381?hp, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Its interior features heated leather front seats, a power tilt/slide moonroof, and three-row seating with power folding and reclining third-row seats. Technology highlights include a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a 12-speaker premium audio system. Convenience and safety are enhanced with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sonar, and Toyota Safety Sense P. A power rear liftgate, 20-inch alloy wheels, and three-zone climate control complete the package. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
