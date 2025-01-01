Menu
The 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid LE FWD 8-Passenger offers a blend of efficiency, comfort, and practicality. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder engine paired with dual electric motors, it delivers 245 horsepower and excellent fuel economy at approximately 36 mpg combined. The interior features tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and seating for eight with second-row bench seats. A 9-inch touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa, complemented by a six-speaker audio system and multiple USB ports. Standard safety includes Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.

2021 Toyota Sienna

99,402 KM

$47,388

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass

12769970

2021 Toyota Sienna

Hybrid Sienna LE 8-Pass

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,388

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,402KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC8MS074059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UTNA74059
  • Mileage 99,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Sienna LE FWD 8-Pass

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$47,388

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Toyota Sienna