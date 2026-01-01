$42,488+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid
Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass
2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid
Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Certified
$42,488
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint
- Interior Colour Moonstone/Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA08002
- Mileage 114,914 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE AWD 7-Pass blends sporty styling with exceptional efficiency and family-friendly versatility. Its 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel economy, while electronic on-demand all-wheel drive enhances confidence in changing road conditions. The XSE trim features sport-tuned suspension, unique exterior accents, 20-inch alloy wheels, leather-trimmed heated front seats, a power driver's seat, tri-zone automatic climate control, power sliding doors, and a power liftgate. A 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM keeps everyone connected. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 adds adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $699 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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604-531-2916