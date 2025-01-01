Menu
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium Manual blends off-road capability with premium features. It is powered by a 3.5L V6 engine producing 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and part-time 4WD. This model includes sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, and a hood scoop. The Premium package adds leather-trimmed heated seats, power moonroof, wireless charging, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An 8-inch touchscreen features JBL audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, making it both rugged and refined. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Toyota Tacoma

39,013 KM

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab 6M SB

12743865

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab 6M SB

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,013KM
VIN 3TYCZ5AN7MT046345

  • Exterior Colour Voodoo Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 24UBPA46345
  • Mileage 39,013 KM

TRD Sport Premium

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

2021 Toyota Tacoma