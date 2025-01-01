Menu
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Premium combines rugged performance with refined comfort. It features a sport-tuned suspension, distinctive hood scoop, and TRD styling accents for a bold presence. Inside, the cabin offers leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, and a power moonroof for added luxury. Technology highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen with navigation, Premium Audio, and wireless charging. Dual-zone climate control ensures year-round comfort, while Blind-Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert enhance safety. A 120V/400W cargo bed outlet adds practicality for work or adventure. This trim blends capability, style, and convenience, making it a versatile choice in the Tacoma lineup. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Toyota Tacoma

112,432 KM

$48,989

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

12888161

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
112,432KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN1MX056880

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA56880
  • Mileage 112,432 KM

TRD Sport Premium

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-2916

2021 Toyota Tacoma