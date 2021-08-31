Navigation, Exclusive Styling, Heated Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control
This Toyota Tacoma was built with you in mind, ready to help you conquer the next challenge on the trail. This 2021 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today.
This 2021 Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 8,796 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Off-Road. This off-road ready TRD comes equipped with a locking rear differential, skid plates for all drivetrain components, active traction control, trailer sway control, TRD off-road wheels with all terrain tires, trailering package with Class IV hitch and 7 pin connector, TRD specific exterior styling and badging, front skid plates, power adjustable heated mirrors with turn signals, rear step bumper, Easy Lift/Lower removable tailgate, a 120V household style outlet in the bed, and advanced motor efficiency technology to keep you rolling no matter what the trail brings. The infotainment system comes full equipped with navigation, 7 inch display, voice recognition, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB and aux jacks, and AM/FM CD with MP3/WMA playback through a premium audio system while you stay comfy in an interior loaded with pre collision safety system, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, heated front seats, dynamic adaptive cruise control, remote keyless entry, front recovery hooks, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, rear underseat storage, multi information display in instrument cluster, rear view camera, dual zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, and a 2nd row center console.
