2021 Toyota Tacoma

$64,885 + taxes & licensing 8 , 7 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7778028

7778028 Stock #: LC1014A

LC1014A VIN: 5TFCZ5AN0MX271311

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 8,796 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Front license plate bracket Steel spare wheel Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS integrated storage Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Regular Composite Box Style Distance Pacing 80 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,540 kgs (5,600 lbs) Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L Direct Injection DOHC V6 w/VVT-i Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/2-way power adjustable lumbar support.and 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.