2021 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Double CAB 6A SB
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$52,888
- Listing ID: 9243403
- Stock #: 24UBNA59383
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9MX259383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 25,071 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ve just located your needle in the haystack! Check out this fresh new arrival to OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch! We’re ecstatic to offer this gorgeous locally owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced Toyota Certified 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab Short Box TRD Off Road! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year and accompanied by a flawless claim-free accident history, this immaculate 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab SB TRD Off Road has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! Equipped with Toyota’s legendary 3.5L DOHC V6 gasoline engine producing 278 Hp and 265 lb-ft of torque channeled through a 6-speed automatic transmission in either 2H/4H/4L, this 2020 Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab Short Box is ready to get you and all your gear to the trailhead for your off-road adventures! Features include: leather wrapped steering wheel with integrated audio/cruise control, premium audio, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, sport tuned suspension, intelligent keyless entry with push button start, 17" alloy wheels, 6,500 lbs towing capacity, hard tri-fold locking tonneau cover, and much more! To truly witness the incredible value this fantastic 2021 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab Short Box TRD Off Road represents in this perfect condition, it must be seen and driven! Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee. Call us at 1-844-240-7833 or visit us today and have one of our Product Specialists show you why we have been voted AutoTrader’s Best Priced Dealer for 2021!
Vehicle Features
