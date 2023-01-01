$43,987+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Cross Sport
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
- Listing ID: 10367793
- Stock #: PB03693A
- VIN: 1V2FE2CA8MC219495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,070 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas equipped with HEATED/LEATHER FRONT SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY & GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 6 way adjustable front driver and passenger seats, air conditioning, cruise control, auto dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps, LED tail lights, power heated exterior mirrors with turn signals, temperature gauge, USB and auxiliary input jack, tilt/telescoping steering column, 40/20/40 split rear seats, automatic post-collision braking system and much more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician and a detail done, this steal of a deal is ready for immediate delivery. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 speak with one of our happy to help sales associates. This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
