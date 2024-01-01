Menu
Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents with Full Service History---Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned---2021 Atlas Comfortline, 4Motion All Wheel Drive in rare Racing Green Metalic and Black Leather Interior, with 18 Inch Titan Alloy Wheels, Eco Drive Mode, Start/Stop with Regenerative Braking, with Towing up to 5,000lbs. Equipped with 8-inch Touchscreen Infortainment with Voice Control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity with Wilreless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop n Go, 10-way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Leather Multi-Function Heated Steering Wheel, Dynamic Reaview Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Many More Features---Dont Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

52,255 KM

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION -Ltd Avail-

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION -Ltd Avail-

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-343-4933

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned

Our new program includes vehicles up to 7 years old (160,000 km), which means that you’ve got an even wider selection of certified used Volkswagens to choose from. Of course, all our vehicles are still vigorously tested during our 112-point inspection and come with an approved vehicle history report from CarProof®. For further peace of mind, we now also offer two warranty levels.

52,255KM
Used
VIN 1V2LR2CA9MC517545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Racing Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ID23051802A
  • Mileage 52,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volkswagen Surrey

15383 Guilford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-343-4933

2021 Volkswagen Atlas