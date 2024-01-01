$42,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfortline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION -Ltd Avail-
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Racing Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ID23051802A
- Mileage 52,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived, Local BC Vehicle, One Owner, No Accidents with Full Service History---Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned---2021 Atlas Comfortline, 4Motion All Wheel Drive in rare Racing Green Metalic and Black Leather Interior, with 18 Inch Titan Alloy Wheels, Eco Drive Mode, Start/Stop with Regenerative Braking, with Towing up to 5,000lbs. Equipped with 8-inch Touchscreen Infortainment with Voice Control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity with Wilreless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop n Go, 10-way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Leather Multi-Function Heated Steering Wheel, Dynamic Reaview Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Many More Features---Don't Miss Out, Call Now 604-584-1311 to speak with one of our Product Advisors or TEXT our Sales Team directly @ (604) 265-9157---Please call in advance and we will have the vehicle prepped, fueled and plated, ready for your test drive-----We accept all trades! Competitive financing options available---- Price does not include dealer documentation charge ($695.00), finance charge, PST or GST.Price does not include Dealer administration fee ($695), finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. DL#31297
