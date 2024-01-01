Menu
2021 Volkswagen Atlas

34,448 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Used
34,448KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2FR2CA2MC600814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1918
  • Mileage 34,448 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

