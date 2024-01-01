$41,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Execline *R LINE* *MURANO BROWN INTERIOR* *DIGITAL DASH* *LEATHER* *SUNROOF* *CARPLAY* *DRIVER ASSIST*
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Execline *R LINE* *MURANO BROWN INTERIOR* *DIGITAL DASH* *LEATHER* *SUNROOF* *CARPLAY* *DRIVER ASSIST*
Location
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
778-736-0334
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,694KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1V2FR2CA9MC533399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # RA552522A
- Mileage 69,694 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
On the outside, the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas gets restyled headlights, bumpers, taillights and a new grille. The interior receives some mild changes such as a new steering wheel and the addition of new driver aids including a system that can scan traffic signs. This latter feature can help you know what the speed limit of the road you're on, even if you didn't see the sign yourself.
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation fee of $499 and a dealer preparation fee of $795. Dealer preparation includes a professional interior and exterior detail, mechanical inspection report, CarFax history report and a full tank of fuel. New vehicles have an optional Kommon Sense Package (winter mats and trunk liner) at $399 available as well as wheel locks installed at $199. These additional items can be removed to reduce the cost. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance $599, service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 10 years and 200,000 kms, custom vehicle accessory packages, mud flaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, exhaust kits, tonneau covers, canopies, undercoating, rust modules, full protection packages, flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan that can be added to your payment at time of purchase.*
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation fee of $499 and a dealer preparation fee of $795. Dealer preparation includes a professional interior and exterior detail, mechanical inspection report, CarFax history report and a full tank of fuel. New vehicles have an optional Kommon Sense Package (winter mats and trunk liner) at $399 available as well as wheel locks installed at $199. These additional items can be removed to reduce the cost. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance $599, service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 10 years and 200,000 kms, custom vehicle accessory packages, mud flaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, exhaust kits, tonneau covers, canopies, undercoating, rust modules, full protection packages, flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan that can be added to your payment at time of purchase.*
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen
2020 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 131,750 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i 73,355 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 57,746 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email White Rock Volkswagen
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
Call Dealer
778-736-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
778-736-0334
2021 Volkswagen Atlas