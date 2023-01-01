$39,996+ tax & licensing
$39,996
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen
2021 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn
Location
2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
16,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10378671
- Stock #: VW1743
- VIN: 3VW5T7AU4MM015561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 16,988 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
