2021 Volkswagen Golf

16,988 KM

Details Features

$39,996

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

GTI Autobahn

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378671
  • Stock #: VW1743
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU4MM015561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,988 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

