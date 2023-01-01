2021 Volkswagen Golf

$38,776 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 5 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10639176

10639176 Stock #: VW1776

VW1776 VIN: 3VW6T7AUXMM001362

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,518 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.