$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2021 Volkswagen Golf
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline - Navigation
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
22,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9096340
- Stock #: N172306B
- VIN: 3VWG57AU3MM016221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2021 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This hatchback has 22,012 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline. This Golf Comfortline comes extremely well equipped and it includes features like elegant aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with an 8 inch touchscreen, satellite navigation, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, a 60/40 split-folding rear seats with centre armrest and pass-through, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Navigation
TOUCHSCREEN
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2