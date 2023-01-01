Menu
2021 Volkswagen Golf

42,188 KM

Details Features

$43,996

+ tax & licensing
$43,996

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2021 Volkswagen Golf

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

2021 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Autobahn

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,996

+ taxes & licensing

42,188KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9774004
  • Stock #: VW1669
  • VIN: 3VW6T7AU5MM015024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,188 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

