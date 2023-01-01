2021 Volkswagen Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,996 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 1 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9774004

9774004 Stock #: VW1669

VW1669 VIN: 3VW6T7AU5MM015024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 42,188 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.