Recent Arrival! 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Gray 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 228hp 7-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic FWD

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW6T7BU8MM048310

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Recent Arrival! 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Gray 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-SULEV30 228hp 7-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic FWD

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

