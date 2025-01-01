Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Sleek, Efficient, and Well-Equipped Discover German engineering at its finest with this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline, a sedan that blends practicality, efficiency, and modern features into one stylish package. Finished in a timeless exterior color with a clean and spacious interior, this Jetta is perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. Under the hood, youll find a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 147 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive drive with excellent fuel economy. The Comfortline trim adds great value with features like heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless access with push-button start, and alloy wheels. Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a crisp touchscreen infotainment system. Safety is covered too, with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera included as standard. If youre looking for a fuel-efficient, well-appointed sedan with European flair, this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is a fantastic choice. Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey come see it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

45,708 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12380556

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,708KM
VIN 3VWC57BU5MM075686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3901
  • Mileage 45,708 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Sleek, Efficient, and Well-Equipped

Discover German engineering at its finest with this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline, a sedan that blends practicality, efficiency, and modern features into one stylish package. Finished in a timeless exterior color with a clean and spacious interior, this Jetta is perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures.

Under the hood, youll find a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 147 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive drive with excellent fuel economy. The Comfortline trim adds great value with features like heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless access with push-button start, and alloy wheels.

Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a crisp touchscreen infotainment system. Safety is covered too, with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera included as standard.

If youre looking for a fuel-efficient, well-appointed sedan with European flair, this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is a fantastic choice. Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey come see it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6 FSI 4MOTION 112,348 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD 59,990 KM $35,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline -Ltd Avail- for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline -Ltd Avail- 112,590 KM $13,000 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2021 Volkswagen Jetta