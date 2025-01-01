$23,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline AUTO
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3901
- Mileage 45,708 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Sleek, Efficient, and Well-Equipped
Discover German engineering at its finest with this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline, a sedan that blends practicality, efficiency, and modern features into one stylish package. Finished in a timeless exterior color with a clean and spacious interior, this Jetta is perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures.
Under the hood, youll find a 1.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine delivering 147 horsepower paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offering a smooth and responsive drive with excellent fuel economy. The Comfortline trim adds great value with features like heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless access with push-button start, and alloy wheels.
Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a crisp touchscreen infotainment system. Safety is covered too, with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera included as standard.
If youre looking for a fuel-efficient, well-appointed sedan with European flair, this 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline is a fantastic choice. Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey come see it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
