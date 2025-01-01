Menu
Account
Sign In
Company Info: 16144 84 AVE Surrey, BC, V4N0V9 Phone: (604) 401-5454 Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com Disclosure: $795 DOC+ $1195 FINANCE FEE DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES. WARRANTY Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products HOURS OF OPERATION Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm Great Bank Financing Options Available - Bad Credit? - No Credit? - First Time Buyer? We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation. Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/ 100% APPROVAL with OAC Auto Clearance Center Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount We Buy Cars Cash Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The Peoples Choice

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

69,599 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Watch This Vehicle
12527638

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

S

Location

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,599KM
VIN 3VWC57BU8MM061622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 061622
  • Mileage 69,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: autosalesspecalist@gmail.com



Disclosure:

$795 DOC+

$1195 FINANCE FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Tuesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Wednesday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Thursday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Friday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Saturday 9.30 am - 7 pm

Sunday 11.00 am - 4.30 pm



Great Bank Financing Options Available



- Bad Credit?

- No Credit?

- First Time Buyer?



We Work With Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation.



Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car



Go to: https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/



100% APPROVAL with OAC





Auto Clearance Center



Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cars

Leave The Lot With Confidence Ask About Our Competitive Extended Warranties

Trade-In Your Car Today For A Great Discount

We Buy Cars Cash



Stop By Today And See Why Our Dealership Is Always The People's Choice

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Alternator: 140 amps
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 6.5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Impact sensor: alert system / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED
Memorized settings: 4 driver / audio system
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear / USB front / USB-C front
Smart device app compatibility: Amazon Alexa / Car-Net

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 106,535 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum 24,063 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe 71,554 KM $26,888 + tax & lic

Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-401-XXXX

(click to show)

604-401-5454

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2021 Volkswagen Jetta