Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline blends performance, comfort, and technology in a practical SUV. It features a 2.0L turbocharged engine with 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. The Comfortline adds key upgrades such as keyless entry with push-button start, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power driver’s seat. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking. Heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate further enhance comfort and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

34,599 KM

Details Description

$28,942

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle
12699507

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12699507
  2. 12699507
  3. 12699507
  4. 12699507
  5. 12699507
  6. 12699507
  7. 12699507
  8. 12699507
  9. 12699507
  10. 12699507
  11. 12699507
  12. 12699507
  13. 12699507
  14. 12699507
  15. 12699507
  16. 12699507
  17. 12699507
  18. 12699507
  19. 12699507
  20. 12699507
  21. 12699507
  22. 12699507
  23. 12699507
  24. 12699507
  25. 12699507
  26. 12699507
Contact Seller

$28,942

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,599KM
VIN 3VV2B7AXXMM148278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA48278
  • Mileage 34,599 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline blends performance, comfort, and technology in a practical SUV. It features a 2.0L turbocharged engine with 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. The Comfortline adds key upgrades such as keyless entry with push-button start, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power driver’s seat. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking. Heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate further enhance comfort and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD 3,536 KM $62,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid XSE AWD 5,687 KM $58,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 50,026 KM $32,498 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,942

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan