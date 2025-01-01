$28,942+ taxes & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$28,942
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA48278
- Mileage 34,599 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline blends performance, comfort, and technology in a practical SUV. It features a 2.0L turbocharged engine with 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive. The Comfortline adds key upgrades such as keyless entry with push-button start, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a power driver’s seat. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking. Heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power liftgate further enhance comfort and convenience. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
