2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

97,547 KM

$28,698

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

12804346

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$28,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,547KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX1MM132396

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA32396
  • Mileage 97,547 KM

R-LINE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

$28,698

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan