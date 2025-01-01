$28,698+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$28,698
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,547KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX1MM132396
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA32396
- Mileage 97,547 KM
R-LINE PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan