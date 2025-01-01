Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2021 Volvo 760 </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>914,392 KM</p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>SPECS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>D13 | 455 HP</p><p class=MsoNormal>I Shift 12 Speed Automatic Transmission </p><p class=MsoNormal>13,200 LBS </p><p class=MsoNormal>40,000 LBS </p><p class=MsoNormal>Axle Ratio 2.39</p>

2021 Volvo VNL64T

914,392 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo VNL64T

760

12974341

2021 Volvo VNL64T

760

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
914,392KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 914,392 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo 760 

 

914,392 KM

 

SPECS:

D13 | 455 HP

I Shift 12 Speed Automatic Transmission 

13,200 LBS 

40,000 LBS 

Axle Ratio 2.39

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2021 Volvo VNL64T