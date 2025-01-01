$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo VNL64T
760
2021 Volvo VNL64T
760
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
914,392KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 914,392 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo 760
914,392 KM
SPECS:
D13 | 455 HP
I Shift 12 Speed Automatic Transmission
13,200 LBS
40,000 LBS
Axle Ratio 2.39
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
