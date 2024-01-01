Menu
Embrace bold style and dynamic performance with the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a spirited 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 248 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this compact SUV is ready to tackle city streets and weekend getaways alike. The R-Design trim stands out with its sporty flair, featuring a gloss black roof, 19-inch alloy wheels, and unique R-Design accents. Inside, the cabin exudes modern luxury with leather and Nubuck upholstery, a distinctive black headliner, and a panoramic moonroof that enhances the open, airy feel. Stay connected with Volvo's advanced infotainment system, including a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is uncompromised, with features like Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera ensuring confidence on every drive. Perfectly balancing style, performance, and practicality, the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design offers an unparalleled driving experience.

2021 Volvo XC40

55,569 KM

Details Description

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design

12053044

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,569KM
VIN YV4162UM0M2467146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3840
  • Mileage 55,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Embrace bold style and dynamic performance with the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a spirited 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 248 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this compact SUV is ready to tackle city streets and weekend getaways alike.

The R-Design trim stands out with its sporty flair, featuring a gloss black roof, 19-inch alloy wheels, and unique R-Design accents. Inside, the cabin exudes modern luxury with leather and Nubuck upholstery, a distinctive black headliner, and a panoramic moonroof that enhances the open, airy feel.

Stay connected with Volvo’s advanced infotainment system, including a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is uncompromised, with features like Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera ensuring confidence on every drive.

Perfectly balancing style, performance, and practicality, the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design offers an unparalleled driving experience. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to explore this exceptional SUV and take it for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Volvo XC40