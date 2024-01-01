$37,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD R-Design
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bursting Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3840
- Mileage 55,569 KM
Vehicle Description
Embrace bold style and dynamic performance with the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a spirited 2.0-liter turbocharged engine delivering 248 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this compact SUV is ready to tackle city streets and weekend getaways alike.
The R-Design trim stands out with its sporty flair, featuring a gloss black roof, 19-inch alloy wheels, and unique R-Design accents. Inside, the cabin exudes modern luxury with leather and Nubuck upholstery, a distinctive black headliner, and a panoramic moonroof that enhances the open, airy feel.
Stay connected with Volvo’s advanced infotainment system, including a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Safety is uncompromised, with features like Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera ensuring confidence on every drive.
Perfectly balancing style, performance, and practicality, the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design offers an unparalleled driving experience. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to explore this exceptional SUV and take it for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
