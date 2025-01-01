Menu
Experience the perfect balance of style, versatility, and performance with the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering 248 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this premium compact SUV offers a spirited driving experience with confidence in all conditions. Designed with a modern and bold aesthetic, the XC40 T5 Momentum features signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a sleek grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin is crafted for comfort and functionality, offering premium leather upholstery, a panoramic moonroof, and a flexible cargo area to accommodate your lifestyle. Stay effortlessly connected with Volvos advanced Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium sound system. Volvos renowned safety innovations, including City Safety collision avoidance, lane-keeping aid, and blind-spot monitoring, ensure peace of mind on every drive. The 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum is a standout in the luxury compact SUV segment, offering a dynamic blend of practicality and refinement. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this stylish and capable SUV!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC40

50,096 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum

12139776

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,096KM
VIN YV4162UK4M2512605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # INCOMING
  • Mileage 50,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect balance of style, versatility, and performance with the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering 248 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this premium compact SUV offers a spirited driving experience with confidence in all conditions.

Designed with a modern and bold aesthetic, the XC40 T5 Momentum features signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a sleek grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin is crafted for comfort and functionality, offering premium leather upholstery, a panoramic moonroof, and a flexible cargo area to accommodate your lifestyle.

Stay effortlessly connected with Volvos advanced Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium sound system. Volvos renowned safety innovations, including City Safety collision avoidance, lane-keeping aid, and blind-spot monitoring, ensure peace of mind on every drive.

The 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum is a standout in the luxury compact SUV segment, offering a dynamic blend of practicality and refinement. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this stylish and capable SUV!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2021 Volvo XC40