2021 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD Momentum
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
$35,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # INCOMING
- Mileage 50,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect balance of style, versatility, and performance with the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine delivering 248 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this premium compact SUV offers a spirited driving experience with confidence in all conditions.
Designed with a modern and bold aesthetic, the XC40 T5 Momentum features signature Thors Hammer LED headlights, a sleek grille, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the spacious cabin is crafted for comfort and functionality, offering premium leather upholstery, a panoramic moonroof, and a flexible cargo area to accommodate your lifestyle.
Stay effortlessly connected with Volvos advanced Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium sound system. Volvos renowned safety innovations, including City Safety collision avoidance, lane-keeping aid, and blind-spot monitoring, ensure peace of mind on every drive.
The 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum is a standout in the luxury compact SUV segment, offering a dynamic blend of practicality and refinement. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this stylish and capable SUV!
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
