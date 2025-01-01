$34,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD Momentum
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UX470363
- Mileage 71,915 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum Ice White
Drive in style with the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum, a compact luxury SUV that combines Scandinavian design, advanced safety, and dynamic performance. Finished in Ice White, this all-wheel-drive SUV is perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures.
Key Features:
T5 AWD Powertrain Turbocharged 2.0L engine with 248 hp, paired with all-wheel drive for confident handling.
Momentum Trim A balance of luxury and practicality with premium materials and intuitive tech.
Google Built-In Access Google Assistant, Maps, and Play Store for seamless connectivity.
Panoramic Sunroof Enhances the cabin with natural light and an open feel.
Premium Comfort Spacious cabin with leather upholstery and ergonomic seating.
Volvo Safety Suite Includes City Safety Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Keeping Aid.
Hands-Free Power Tailgate Easy access to the cargo area for added convenience.
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Stay connected with your favorite apps on the go.
The 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum offers the perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and modern technology. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to book a test drive and make it yours!
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
