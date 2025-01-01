Menu
Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

VIN YV4162UK1M2431562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UX470363
  • Mileage 71,915 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum Ice White

Drive in style with the 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum, a compact luxury SUV that combines Scandinavian design, advanced safety, and dynamic performance. Finished in Ice White, this all-wheel-drive SUV is perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures.

Key Features:
T5 AWD Powertrain Turbocharged 2.0L engine with 248 hp, paired with all-wheel drive for confident handling.
Momentum Trim A balance of luxury and practicality with premium materials and intuitive tech.
Google Built-In Access Google Assistant, Maps, and Play Store for seamless connectivity.
Panoramic Sunroof Enhances the cabin with natural light and an open feel.
Premium Comfort Spacious cabin with leather upholstery and ergonomic seating.
Volvo Safety Suite Includes City Safety Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Lane Keeping Aid.
Hands-Free Power Tailgate Easy access to the cargo area for added convenience.
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Stay connected with your favorite apps on the go.

The 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum offers the perfect blend of versatility, efficiency, and modern technology. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to book a test drive and make it yours!
Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
2021 Volvo XC40