2021 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD Momentum
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3883
- Mileage 46,906 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum Compact Luxury with AWD Capability
Discover the perfect combination of Scandinavian design, powerful performance, and advanced technology in this 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum, finished in elegant Ice White. As Volvos stylish and versatile compact SUV, the XC40 offers a premium driving experience with everyday practicality.
Under the hood, the T5 AWD powertrain delivers 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0L turbocharged engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for a smooth yet responsive ride. Volvos intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) system ensures stability and confidence in all weather conditions.
Inside, the XC40 Momentum features a modern and well-crafted cabin with premium interior, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, and dual-zone climate control. The 9-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation, keeping you seamlessly connected on the road.
With its bold design, spirited performance, and cutting-edge technology, this 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum is the ultimate urban SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
