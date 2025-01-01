Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum Compact Luxury with AWD Capability Discover the perfect combination of Scandinavian design, powerful performance, and advanced technology in this 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum, finished in elegant Ice White. As Volvos stylish and versatile compact SUV, the XC40 offers a premium driving experience with everyday practicality. Under the hood, the T5 AWD powertrain delivers 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0L turbocharged engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for a smooth yet responsive ride. Volvos intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) system ensures stability and confidence in all weather conditions. Inside, the XC40 Momentum features a modern and well-crafted cabin with premium interior, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, and dual-zone climate control. The 9-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation, keeping you seamlessly connected on the road. With its bold design, spirited performance, and cutting-edge technology, this 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum is the ultimate urban SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC40

46,906 KM

Details Description

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum

Watch This Vehicle
12290919

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,906KM
VIN YV4162UK3M2549967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3883
  • Mileage 46,906 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum Compact Luxury with AWD Capability
Discover the perfect combination of Scandinavian design, powerful performance, and advanced technology in this 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum, finished in elegant Ice White. As Volvos stylish and versatile compact SUV, the XC40 offers a premium driving experience with everyday practicality.

Under the hood, the T5 AWD powertrain delivers 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0L turbocharged engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for a smooth yet responsive ride. Volvos intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) system ensures stability and confidence in all weather conditions.

Inside, the XC40 Momentum features a modern and well-crafted cabin with premium interior, a panoramic sunroof, a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory, and dual-zone climate control. The 9-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation, keeping you seamlessly connected on the road.

With its bold design, spirited performance, and cutting-edge technology, this 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum is the ultimate urban SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it for yourself!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS 105,571 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note 5DR HB AUTO 1.6 SV for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2016 Nissan Versa Note 5DR HB AUTO 1.6 SV 47,243 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX 53,632 KM $38,900 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC40