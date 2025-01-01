$39,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD Inscription
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3882
- Mileage 48,332 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription Sophisticated Luxury in Onyx Black
Elevate your driving experience with this stunning 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription, finished in Onyx Black with a bold and luxurious Oxide Red leather interior. Designed for those who demand both premium craftsmanship and dynamic performance, this compact SUV blends Scandinavian elegance with cutting-edge technology.
Under the hood, the T5 AWD powertrain delivers 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0L turbocharged engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for a smooth yet responsive ride. With all-wheel drive (AWD), the XC40 ensures superior traction and confidence in all conditions.
Inside, the Inscription trim sets the standard for luxury, featuring genuine driftwood inlays, a crystal gear shifter by Orrefors, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. The Oxide Red leather upholstery adds an exclusive touch, perfectly complementing the SUVs sleek exterior. Advanced comfort features include power-adjustable front seats with memory, dual-zone climate control, and a hands-free power tailgate for added convenience.
Stay seamlessly connected with the 9-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. Volvos IntelliSafe suite ensures top-tier safety with Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera.
This 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription delivers a perfect mix of luxury, technology, and all-weather capability. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it in person!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
