Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription Sophisticated Luxury in Onyx Black Elevate your driving experience with this stunning 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription, finished in Onyx Black with a bold and luxurious Oxide Red leather interior. Designed for those who demand both premium craftsmanship and dynamic performance, this compact SUV blends Scandinavian elegance with cutting-edge technology. Under the hood, the T5 AWD powertrain delivers 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0L turbocharged engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for a smooth yet responsive ride. With all-wheel drive (AWD), the XC40 ensures superior traction and confidence in all conditions. Inside, the Inscription trim sets the standard for luxury, featuring genuine driftwood inlays, a crystal gear shifter by Orrefors, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. The Oxide Red leather upholstery adds an exclusive touch, perfectly complementing the SUVs sleek exterior. Advanced comfort features include power-adjustable front seats with memory, dual-zone climate control, and a hands-free power tailgate for added convenience. Stay seamlessly connected with the 9-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. Volvos IntelliSafe suite ensures top-tier safety with Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera. This 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription delivers a perfect mix of luxury, technology, and all-weather capability. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it in person!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC40

48,332 KM

Details Description

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Inscription

Watch This Vehicle
12290922

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,332KM
VIN YV4162ULXM2476637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3882
  • Mileage 48,332 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription Sophisticated Luxury in Onyx Black
Elevate your driving experience with this stunning 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription, finished in Onyx Black with a bold and luxurious Oxide Red leather interior. Designed for those who demand both premium craftsmanship and dynamic performance, this compact SUV blends Scandinavian elegance with cutting-edge technology.

Under the hood, the T5 AWD powertrain delivers 248 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from its 2.0L turbocharged engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission for a smooth yet responsive ride. With all-wheel drive (AWD), the XC40 ensures superior traction and confidence in all conditions.

Inside, the Inscription trim sets the standard for luxury, featuring genuine driftwood inlays, a crystal gear shifter by Orrefors, and a panoramic sunroof that floods the cabin with natural light. The Oxide Red leather upholstery adds an exclusive touch, perfectly complementing the SUVs sleek exterior. Advanced comfort features include power-adjustable front seats with memory, dual-zone climate control, and a hands-free power tailgate for added convenience.

Stay seamlessly connected with the 9-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. Volvos IntelliSafe suite ensures top-tier safety with Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping aid, and a 360-degree camera.

This 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription delivers a perfect mix of luxury, technology, and all-weather capability. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it in person!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS 105,571 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Versa Note 5DR HB AUTO 1.6 SV for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2016 Nissan Versa Note 5DR HB AUTO 1.6 SV 47,243 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX 53,632 KM $38,900 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC40