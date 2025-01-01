$32,585+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD Momentum
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$32,585
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4005
- Mileage 79,017 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum | Ice White | All-Wheel Drive | Certified by Volvo
This 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum in classic Ice White embodies Volvo’s signature blend of style, safety, and practicality — designed for urban sophistication and weekend versatility. Featuring a powerful T5 engine with all-wheel drive, it delivers a confident 248 horsepower and smooth performance in every season.
Inside, the XC40 Momentum offers a premium and modern cabin with intelligent design and high-quality materials throughout. Thoughtful Scandinavian details and cutting-edge technology make every drive comfortable and connected. Key features include:
Panoramic sunroof
Power front seats with memory function
Heated front seats and steering wheel
9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Digital driver display
Power tailgate
LED headlights with Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights
This vehicle has a previous rear-end accident claim for $8,904, reflected in the exceptional pricing — with all repairs completed to Volvo’s high standards.
As a Certified by Volvo vehicle, it includes an additional 1-year unlimited kilometre warranty, comprehensive 170-point inspection, and Volvo-backed peace of mind.
Stylish, capable, and safe — this 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum in Ice White is the perfect compact luxury SUV for any lifestyle.
Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-588-6088