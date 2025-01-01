Menu
2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum | Ice White | All-Wheel Drive | Certified by Volvo

2021 Volvo XC40

79,017 KM

Details Description

$32,585

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum

13072036

2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$32,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,017KM
VIN YV4162UK7M2557327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4005
  • Mileage 79,017 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum | Ice White | All-Wheel Drive | Certified by Volvo

This 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum in classic Ice White embodies Volvo’s signature blend of style, safety, and practicality — designed for urban sophistication and weekend versatility. Featuring a powerful T5 engine with all-wheel drive, it delivers a confident 248 horsepower and smooth performance in every season.

Inside, the XC40 Momentum offers a premium and modern cabin with intelligent design and high-quality materials throughout. Thoughtful Scandinavian details and cutting-edge technology make every drive comfortable and connected. Key features include:

Panoramic sunroof

Power front seats with memory function

Heated front seats and steering wheel

9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Digital driver display

Power tailgate

LED headlights with Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights

This vehicle has a previous rear-end accident claim for $8,904, reflected in the exceptional pricing — with all repairs completed to Volvo’s high standards.

As a Certified by Volvo vehicle, it includes an additional 1-year unlimited kilometre warranty, comprehensive 170-point inspection, and Volvo-backed peace of mind.

Stylish, capable, and safe — this 2021 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum in Ice White is the perfect compact luxury SUV for any lifestyle.

Now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.


Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

$32,585

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Volvo XC40