2021 Volvo XC40

24,454 KM

Details

$79,990

+ tax & licensing
$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2021 Volvo XC40

2021 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric P8

2021 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric P8

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

$79,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,454KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9109588
  • Stock #: U3456
  • VIN: YV4ED3UR4M2564603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLACIER SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Eligible for Volvo certified with 6 years and 160,000 KMS Warranty finance rates as low as 1.99% Call or text our sales team @ 604-265-9053 Dealer #30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
