Turn heads and drive smarter with the stunning 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Plug-In Hybrid in Fusion Red, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This luxury SUV combines thrilling performance with eco-conscious technology, featuring the powerful T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid system that delivers an impressive 400 horsepower and exceptional efficiency. Whether youre commuting in the city or embarking on longer journeys, enjoy the flexibility of electric driving paired with a robust gasoline engine. The R-Design trim enhances the XC60s bold styling with a gloss black grille, unique black accents, sporty 21-inch alloy wheels, and sleek LED headlights. The striking Fusion Red finish ensures youll make a statement wherever you go. Inside, the cabin offers luxurious Nappa leather and Nubuck sport seats, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and a panoramic moonroof that floods the space with light. Stay connected with Volvos advanced Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. Safety is paramount with Volvos Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rear view camera, providing unmatched confidence on the road. Effortlessly blending style, sustainability, and performance, the 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Plug-In Hybrid in Fusion Red is your ultimate driving companion. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this electrified masterpiece and experience the perfect fusion of innovation and luxury!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC60

53,354 KM

Details Description

11954685

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Used
53,354KM
VIN LYVBR0DM9MB788264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fusion Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3819
  • Mileage 53,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads and drive smarter with the stunning 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Plug-In Hybrid in Fusion Red, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This luxury SUV combines thrilling performance with eco-conscious technology, featuring the powerful T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid system that delivers an impressive 400 horsepower and exceptional efficiency. Whether youre commuting in the city or embarking on longer journeys, enjoy the flexibility of electric driving paired with a robust gasoline engine.

The R-Design trim enhances the XC60s bold styling with a gloss black grille, unique black accents, sporty 21-inch alloy wheels, and sleek LED headlights. The striking Fusion Red finish ensures youll make a statement wherever you go. Inside, the cabin offers luxurious Nappa leather and Nubuck sport seats, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and a panoramic moonroof that floods the space with light.

Stay connected with Volvos advanced Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. Safety is paramount with Volvos Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rear view camera, providing unmatched confidence on the road.

Effortlessly blending style, sustainability, and performance, the 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Plug-In Hybrid in Fusion Red is your ultimate driving companion. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to test drive this electrified masterpiece and experience the perfect fusion of innovation and luxury!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-XXXX

604-588-6088

1-877-213-5474
604-588-6088

