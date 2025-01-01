Menu
Account
Sign In
Discover refined versatility and modern luxury with the 2021 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum, now available in timeless Bright Silver at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 250 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this midsize SUV offers a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. The Bright Silver exterior highlights the XC60s sleek Scandinavian design, featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, a distinctive front grille, and signature Thors Hammer LED headlights. Inside, the Momentum trim boasts a premium cabin with comfortable leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, and ample space for five passengers and their gear. Volvos Sensus infotainment system takes center stage, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice control for seamless connectivity. A high-quality sound system ensures excellent audio, while advanced safety features like City Safety, lane-keeping aid, and Pilot Assist provide peace of mind on every journey. Combining style, practicality, and cutting-edge technology, the 2021 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum in Bright Silver is designed to elevate your driving experience. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to explore this exceptional SUV and schedule your test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC60

97,780 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC60

T5 AWD Momentum

Watch This Vehicle
12087148

2021 Volvo XC60

T5 AWD Momentum

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,780KM
VIN LYV102RK7MB679259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3844
  • Mileage 97,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover refined versatility and modern luxury with the 2021 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum, now available in timeless Bright Silver at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 250 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this midsize SUV offers a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.

The Bright Silver exterior highlights the XC60s sleek Scandinavian design, featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, a distinctive front grille, and signature Thors Hammer LED headlights. Inside, the Momentum trim boasts a premium cabin with comfortable leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, and ample space for five passengers and their gear.

Volvos Sensus infotainment system takes center stage, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice control for seamless connectivity. A high-quality sound system ensures excellent audio, while advanced safety features like City Safety, lane-keeping aid, and Pilot Assist provide peace of mind on every journey.

Combining style, practicality, and cutting-edge technology, the 2021 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum in Bright Silver is designed to elevate your driving experience. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to explore this exceptional SUV and schedule your test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 34,500 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - NO PST for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - NO PST 74,449 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - NO PST for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - NO PST 56,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC60