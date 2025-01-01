$31,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
T5 AWD Momentum
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3844
- Mileage 97,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover refined versatility and modern luxury with the 2021 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum, now available in timeless Bright Silver at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 250 horsepower and paired with all-wheel drive, this midsize SUV offers a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.
The Bright Silver exterior highlights the XC60s sleek Scandinavian design, featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, a distinctive front grille, and signature Thors Hammer LED headlights. Inside, the Momentum trim boasts a premium cabin with comfortable leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, and ample space for five passengers and their gear.
Volvos Sensus infotainment system takes center stage, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice control for seamless connectivity. A high-quality sound system ensures excellent audio, while advanced safety features like City Safety, lane-keeping aid, and Pilot Assist provide peace of mind on every journey.
Combining style, practicality, and cutting-edge technology, the 2021 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum in Bright Silver is designed to elevate your driving experience. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to explore this exceptional SUV and schedule your test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
