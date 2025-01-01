$43,990+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression
2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3948
- Mileage 77,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect balance of power, efficiency, and Scandinavian sophistication with the 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Expression in classic Ice White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV delivers an impressive 400 horsepower thanks to its twin-engine powertrain, blending a supercharged and turbocharged gasoline engine with electric propulsion for exhilarating performance and reduced emissions.
Inside, the Inscription Expression trim offers refined comfort with leatherette seating, a panoramic sunroof, and Volvo’s intuitive Sensus infotainment system featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Volvo’s legendary safety technology comes standard with features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and City Safety with automatic emergency braking.
With its elegant exterior, high-efficiency performance, and smart technology, the 2021 XC60 T8 Inscription Expression is a standout in the luxury hybrid SUV class. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to see it in person!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing>
604-588-6088