Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the perfect balance of power, efficiency, and Scandinavian sophistication with the 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Expression in classic Ice White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV delivers an impressive 400 horsepower thanks to its twin-engine powertrain, blending a supercharged and turbocharged gasoline engine with electric propulsion for exhilarating performance and reduced emissions. Inside, the Inscription Expression trim offers refined comfort with leatherette seating, a panoramic sunroof, and Volvo’s intuitive Sensus infotainment system featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Volvo’s legendary safety technology comes standard with features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and City Safety with automatic emergency braking. With its elegant exterior, high-efficiency performance, and smart technology, the 2021 XC60 T8 Inscription Expression is a standout in the luxury hybrid SUV class. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to see it in person!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC60

77,350 KM

Details Description

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression

Watch This Vehicle
12677712

2021 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription Expression

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,350KM
VIN LYVBR0DK6MB832185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3948
  • Mileage 77,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect balance of power, efficiency, and Scandinavian sophistication with the 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription Expression in classic Ice White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV delivers an impressive 400 horsepower thanks to its twin-engine powertrain, blending a supercharged and turbocharged gasoline engine with electric propulsion for exhilarating performance and reduced emissions.

Inside, the Inscription Expression trim offers refined comfort with leatherette seating, a panoramic sunroof, and Volvo’s intuitive Sensus infotainment system featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Volvo’s legendary safety technology comes standard with features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and City Safety with automatic emergency braking.

With its elegant exterior, high-efficiency performance, and smart technology, the 2021 XC60 T8 Inscription Expression is a standout in the luxury hybrid SUV class. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to see it in person!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2009 Toyota Prius 5DR HB for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota Prius 5DR HB 160,279 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 89,958 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 PHEV R-Design - Local/No Accident for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 PHEV R-Design - Local/No Accident 52,466 KM $49,890 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2021 Volvo XC60