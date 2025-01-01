Menu
66,176 KM

T6 AWD Momentum | ACCIDENT FREE

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
66,176KM
VIN LYVA22RK9MB833223

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3984
  • Mileage 66,176 KM

Discover the perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance with the Certified by Volvo 2021 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum in elegant Crystal White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This accident-free luxury SUV is powered by a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with all-wheel drive, delivering a confident 316 horsepower for smooth and responsive performance in any condition.

Inside, the Momentum trim offers Scandinavian simplicity and premium comfort, featuring leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory. Stay connected and in control with a 9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation, along with a 12.3-inch digital driver display for a modern driving experience.

Volvos renowned safety technology comes standard, with advanced features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Aid, and City Safety collision mitigation.

Certified by Volvo, this XC60 has undergone a comprehensive 170+ point inspection and includes an extended warranty for peace of mind. Elegant, versatile, and designed with both luxury and practicality in mind, the 2021 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum in Crystal White is the perfect SUV for your lifestyle. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it in person!


Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

