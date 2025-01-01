$41,585+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD Momentum | ACCIDENT FREE
2021 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD Momentum | ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$41,585
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3984
- Mileage 66,176 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect balance of style, comfort, and performance with the Certified by Volvo 2021 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum in elegant Crystal White, available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This accident-free luxury SUV is powered by a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with all-wheel drive, delivering a confident 316 horsepower for smooth and responsive performance in any condition.
Inside, the Momentum trim offers Scandinavian simplicity and premium comfort, featuring leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory. Stay connected and in control with a 9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and navigation, along with a 12.3-inch digital driver display for a modern driving experience.
Volvos renowned safety technology comes standard, with advanced features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Aid, and City Safety collision mitigation.
Certified by Volvo, this XC60 has undergone a comprehensive 170+ point inspection and includes an extended warranty for peace of mind. Elegant, versatile, and designed with both luxury and practicality in mind, the 2021 Volvo XC60 T6 Momentum in Crystal White is the perfect SUV for your lifestyle. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience it in person!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
Call Dealer
604-588-XXXX(click to show)
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
+ taxes & licensing>
604-588-6088