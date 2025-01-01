Menu
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black – Plug-In Hybrid Luxury and Performance Command attention in this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription, finished in elegant Onyx Black. This stunning plug-in hybrid SUV combines Scandinavian craftsmanship with thrilling performance and remarkable efficiency, offering a total of 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km. The exterior features a bold yet refined look with chrome accents, signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, and 20-inch alloy wheels, giving the XC60 a confident and sophisticated stance. Inside, the cabin surrounds you with premium leather upholstery, driftwood inlays, and meticulous Scandinavian design — where every detail serves both comfort and purpose. Key features include: Heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory Panoramic sunroof 9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Pilot Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control 360° camera, Blind Spot Information System, and Lane Keeping Aid Blending efficiency, luxury, and advanced safety, this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black offers an exceptional driving experience that’s both powerful and environmentally conscious. Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Details Description

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
76,682KM
VIN LYVBR0DL3MB837966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4014
  • Mileage 76,682 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black – Plug-In Hybrid Luxury and Performance

Command attention in this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription, finished in elegant Onyx Black. This stunning plug-in hybrid SUV combines Scandinavian craftsmanship with thrilling performance and remarkable efficiency, offering a total of 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km.

The exterior features a bold yet refined look with chrome accents, signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, and 20-inch alloy wheels, giving the XC60 a confident and sophisticated stance. Inside, the cabin surrounds you with premium leather upholstery, driftwood inlays, and meticulous Scandinavian design — where every detail serves both comfort and purpose.

Key features include:

Heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory

Panoramic sunroof

9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Pilot Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control

360° camera, Blind Spot Information System, and Lane Keeping Aid

Blending efficiency, luxury, and advanced safety, this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black offers an exceptional driving experience that’s both powerful and environmentally conscious.

Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.


Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
