2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4014
- Mileage 76,682 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black – Plug-In Hybrid Luxury and Performance
Command attention in this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription, finished in elegant Onyx Black. This stunning plug-in hybrid SUV combines Scandinavian craftsmanship with thrilling performance and remarkable efficiency, offering a total of 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km.
The exterior features a bold yet refined look with chrome accents, signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights, and 20-inch alloy wheels, giving the XC60 a confident and sophisticated stance. Inside, the cabin surrounds you with premium leather upholstery, driftwood inlays, and meticulous Scandinavian design — where every detail serves both comfort and purpose.
Key features include:
Heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory
Panoramic sunroof
9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Pilot Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control
360° camera, Blind Spot Information System, and Lane Keeping Aid
Blending efficiency, luxury, and advanced safety, this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black offers an exceptional driving experience that’s both powerful and environmentally conscious.
Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
