2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4019
- Mileage 45,179 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black – Plug-In Hybrid Luxury and Power
Elevate your drive with this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription, finished in elegant Onyx Black Metallic. This plug-in hybrid SUV blends modern luxury with impressive efficiency, offering up to 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km, giving you the best of both electric and gas performance.
Under the hood, Volvo’s advanced T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid system delivers smooth, responsive power through an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring confidence in every condition.
Inside, you’ll find a meticulously crafted Scandinavian interior featuring leather upholstery, driftwood inlays, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with light. The Inscription trim offers premium details and cutting-edge technology designed around you.
Feature highlights include:
Heated front seats and steering wheel
Power front seats with memory and lumbar support
9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system
360° surround view camera and Pilot Assist
Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert
Elegant, efficient, and exhilarating, this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black delivers the perfect balance of performance and sophistication.
Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
