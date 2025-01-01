Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black – Plug-In Hybrid Luxury and Power Elevate your drive with this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription, finished in elegant Onyx Black Metallic. This plug-in hybrid SUV blends modern luxury with impressive efficiency, offering up to 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km, giving you the best of both electric and gas performance. Under the hood, Volvo’s advanced T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid system delivers smooth, responsive power through an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring confidence in every condition. Inside, you’ll find a meticulously crafted Scandinavian interior featuring leather upholstery, driftwood inlays, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with light. The Inscription trim offers premium details and cutting-edge technology designed around you. Feature highlights include: Heated front seats and steering wheel Power front seats with memory and lumbar support 9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system 360° surround view camera and Pilot Assist Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert Elegant, efficient, and exhilarating, this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black delivers the perfect balance of performance and sophistication. Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC60

45,179 KM

Details Description

$44,585

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription

Watch This Vehicle
13143793

2021 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$44,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,179KM
VIN LYVBR0DL8MB838885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4019
  • Mileage 45,179 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black – Plug-In Hybrid Luxury and Power

Elevate your drive with this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription, finished in elegant Onyx Black Metallic. This plug-in hybrid SUV blends modern luxury with impressive efficiency, offering up to 400 horsepower and an all-electric range of up to 30 km, giving you the best of both electric and gas performance.

Under the hood, Volvo’s advanced T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid system delivers smooth, responsive power through an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring confidence in every condition.

Inside, you’ll find a meticulously crafted Scandinavian interior featuring leather upholstery, driftwood inlays, and a panoramic sunroof that fills the cabin with light. The Inscription trim offers premium details and cutting-edge technology designed around you.

Feature highlights include:

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Power front seats with memory and lumbar support

9-inch Sensus touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system

360° surround view camera and Pilot Assist

Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert

Elegant, efficient, and exhilarating, this 2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black delivers the perfect balance of performance and sophistication.

Available now at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey.


Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2024 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger FWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger FWD 23,496 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 590 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2024 Hyundai KONA Electric 11,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,585

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

2021 Volvo XC60