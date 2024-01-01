$51,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
T6 AWD Inscription 7-Seater
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$51,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3839
- Mileage 38,596 KM
Vehicle Description
Indulge in luxury and performance with the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription, now available in the elegant Pebble Grey finish at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. Powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine, this AWD SUV delivers an impressive 316 horsepower, ensuring a smooth and dynamic driving experience.
The Inscription trim highlights Scandinavian sophistication with chrome accents, 21-inch alloy wheels, and signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights. Inside, the cabin features ventilated Nappa leather seats, walnut wood inlays, and a panoramic moonroof, creating a bright and luxurious atmosphere for up to seven passengers.
Stay connected with Volvo’s intuitive Sensus infotainment system, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system. Advanced safety features like Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera ensure every journey is as secure as it is comfortable.
The 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription in Pebble Grey is the ultimate combination of elegance, performance, and practicality. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to explore this exceptional SUV and experience Volvo’s commitment to excellence!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
604-588-6088
