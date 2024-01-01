$44,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
T6 AWD Momentum 6-Seater
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3841
- Mileage 38,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of versatility, luxury, and performance with the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This premium SUV is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine that delivers 316 horsepower and all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring a confident drive in any condition.
The Momentum trim exudes understated elegance with its chrome accents, 21-inch alloy wheels, and Thor’s Hammer LED headlights. Inside, this unique 6-seater configuration provides unparalleled comfort with second-row captain’s chairs, spacious third-row seating, and premium materials throughout the cabin. A panoramic moonroof enhances the interior’s airy ambiance.
Equipped with Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system, the XC90 features a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a high-quality sound system for seamless connectivity and entertainment. Safety is a top priority with Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera offering peace of mind on every journey.
Designed for families and adventurers alike, the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 6-seater is an exceptional choice for those seeking luxury and functionality. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience this refined SUV and take it for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601
