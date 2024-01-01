Menu
Experience the perfect blend of versatility, luxury, and performance with the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This premium SUV is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine that delivers 316 horsepower and all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring a confident drive in any condition. The Momentum trim exudes understated elegance with its chrome accents, 21-inch alloy wheels, and Thor's Hammer LED headlights. Inside, this unique 6-seater configuration provides unparalleled comfort with second-row captain's chairs, spacious third-row seating, and premium materials throughout the cabin. A panoramic moonroof enhances the interior's airy ambiance. Equipped with Volvo's Sensus infotainment system, the XC90 features a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a high-quality sound system for seamless connectivity and entertainment. Safety is a top priority with Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera offering peace of mind on every journey. Designed for families and adventurers alike, the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 6-seater is an exceptional choice for those seeking luxury and functionality. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience this refined SUV and take it for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

2021 Volvo XC90

38,154 KM

Details Description

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
T6 AWD Momentum 6-Seater

12053041

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

Used
38,154KM
VIN YV4A221K9M1730545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3841
  • Mileage 38,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of versatility, luxury, and performance with the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This premium SUV is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter engine that delivers 316 horsepower and all-wheel-drive capability, ensuring a confident drive in any condition.

The Momentum trim exudes understated elegance with its chrome accents, 21-inch alloy wheels, and Thor’s Hammer LED headlights. Inside, this unique 6-seater configuration provides unparalleled comfort with second-row captain’s chairs, spacious third-row seating, and premium materials throughout the cabin. A panoramic moonroof enhances the interior’s airy ambiance.

Equipped with Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system, the XC90 features a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a high-quality sound system for seamless connectivity and entertainment. Safety is a top priority with Pilot Assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera offering peace of mind on every journey.

Designed for families and adventurers alike, the 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 Momentum 6-seater is an exceptional choice for those seeking luxury and functionality. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to experience this refined SUV and take it for a test drive!Price does not include $595 documentation, $695 used car finance placement fee or taxes. D#30601

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

2021 Volvo XC90